Long-awaited work to begin on 'nightmare' road in Belton

Published: 11:37 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM February 15, 2021

Stepshort in Belton will be closed for four days for resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

A long-awaited scheme to repair a road notorious for potholes is set to begin this week.

In recent years, driving along Stepshort, a 400m stretch in Belton, has been described as a "nightmare" and compared to a fairground ride.

But on Friday (February 19), Norfolk County Council is set to start resurfacing the road, with the work including pavement maintenance, new lining and replacement of metal covers in poor condition.

The job, costing £121,300, will see the road closed from Monday, February 22, to Friday, February 26, between 8am-5.30pm.

Other traffic calming measures will include two-way traffic lights on Friday on Stepshort and for one day next week on New Road.

Mick Graystone, chairman of Belton Parish Council, said: "We've been long awaiting for this work, so we're very pleased it's going to be done."

He said the road has been "dug up so many times" by utility companies that it is "full of ups and downs and ridges".

"You could even see where some car exhausts had hit the surface. It was a nightmare," he added.



