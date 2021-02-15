Long-awaited work to begin on 'nightmare' road in Belton
- Credit: Google Maps
A long-awaited scheme to repair a road notorious for potholes is set to begin this week.
In recent years, driving along Stepshort, a 400m stretch in Belton, has been described as a "nightmare" and compared to a fairground ride.
But on Friday (February 19), Norfolk County Council is set to start resurfacing the road, with the work including pavement maintenance, new lining and replacement of metal covers in poor condition.
The job, costing £121,300, will see the road closed from Monday, February 22, to Friday, February 26, between 8am-5.30pm.
Other traffic calming measures will include two-way traffic lights on Friday on Stepshort and for one day next week on New Road.
Mick Graystone, chairman of Belton Parish Council, said: "We've been long awaiting for this work, so we're very pleased it's going to be done."
He said the road has been "dug up so many times" by utility companies that it is "full of ups and downs and ridges".
Most Read
- 1 Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years
- 2 Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
- 3 Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday
- 4 Covid rates tumble across Norfolk as lockdown easing mooted
- 5 How weekly phone calls with a stranger changed my life
- 6 More than 800 patients likely to have caught Covid in Norfolk hospitals
- 7 Woman bakes more than 100 goody boxes to deliver Jack Valentine-style
- 8 Long-awaited work to begin on 'nightmare' road in Belton
- 9 'Parkland' plan for former Pontins poised for approval
- 10 Great Yarmouth man who planned to deal cocaine is jailed
"You could even see where some car exhausts had hit the surface. It was a nightmare," he added.