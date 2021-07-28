Britain's Got Talent performer to host comedy special in Gorleston
- Credit: Pie Entertainment
Gorleston Pavilion will be hosting a night of comedy presented by a Britain's Got Talent performer.
Norfolk legend Ben Langley, who lives near Diss, will be hosting Waves of Laughter at Gorleston Pavilion on Friday, August 27.
Mr Langley is best known for appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, where he wowed the audience and judges with his ‘Misheard Lyric Routine’.
Also on the bill are comedians Richard Morton and Phil Reid.
Mr Morton is a stalwart of the UK comedy circuit with a career spanning more than 20 years.
He has supported many household names including Phil Jupitus, Lee Evans and Jo Brand.
Mr Reid has worked alongside the likes of Jason Manford, John Bishop, Tim Vine, Lee Nelson, Patrick Monahan and Bobby Davro.
The event is suitable for ages 16 and over.
Pie Entertainment will return with more stand up comedy at Gorleston Pavilion in October.
Tickets can be booked by visiting the Gorleston Pavilion website or by calling the box office on 01493 662832.