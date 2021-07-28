News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Britain's Got Talent performer to host comedy special in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:09 PM July 28, 2021   
Ben Langley

Ben Langley's energetic routine of misheard song lyrics received four yeses from the judges of Britain's Got Talent. - Credit: Pie Entertainment

Gorleston Pavilion will be hosting a night of comedy presented by a Britain's Got Talent performer.

Norfolk legend Ben Langley, who lives near Diss, will be hosting Waves of Laughter at Gorleston Pavilion on Friday, August 27.

Mr Langley is best known for appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, where he wowed the audience and judges with his ‘Misheard Lyric Routine’.

Ben Langley

Ben Langley's energetic routine of misheard song lyrics received four yeses from the judges of Britain's Got Talent. - Credit: Pie Entertainment

Also on the bill are comedians Richard Morton and Phil Reid.

Mr Morton is a stalwart of the UK comedy circuit with a career spanning more than 20 years. 

He has supported many household names including Phil Jupitus, Lee Evans and Jo Brand.

Richard Morton looking serious.

Richard Morton has been on the British comedy circuit for over 20 years. - Credit: Pie Entertainment

You may also want to watch:

Mr Reid has worked alongside the likes of Jason Manford, John Bishop, Tim Vine, Lee Nelson, Patrick Monahan and Bobby Davro.

The event is suitable for ages 16 and over.

Phil Reid with a microphone.

Phil Reid has worked alongside some of the UK's best loved comedians. - Credit: Pie Entertainment

Pie Entertainment will return with more stand up comedy at Gorleston Pavilion in October.

Tickets can be booked by visiting the Gorleston Pavilion website or by calling the box office on 01493 662832.

Gorleston News

