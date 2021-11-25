Instagram influencer heading for 'toughest ParkRun' in Yarmouth
- Credit: Archant
A social media influencer - with over 9,000,000 views on YouTube - is expected to be taking part in Great Yarmouth's parkrun on Saturday.
Ben Parkes announced to his 56,000 Instagram followers on Monday that he will be taking part in the "toughest parkrun in the country".
The running sensation, whose YouTube videos offer advice to runners (and burger lovers) as well as documenting his progress as he attempts to improve his personal bests in all aspects of running.
Trevor Rawson, volunteer with the Yarmouth ParkRun, said: "We look forward to welcoming running influencer Ben Parkes to our Great Yarmouth North Beach ParkRun.
"Everyone is welcome at ParkRun as it is not a race; just a free, weekly social walk, jog or run.
"Irrespective if you complete in 20-minutes or an hour, taking part is far more important than speed.
"The course was designed to slow people down and enjoy the beach while being in a friendly environment.
"The team who delivers parkrun here are some of the most supportive and happy volunteers you can meet."
Mr Parkes was contacted for comment.