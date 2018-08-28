Search

Advanced search

The best and worst streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband speed

PUBLISHED: 18:10 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:10 13 December 2018

The figures for the streets in Norfolk and Waveney with the fastest and slowest broadband speeds have been revealed. PHOTO: James Bass

The figures for the streets in Norfolk and Waveney with the fastest and slowest broadband speeds have been revealed. PHOTO: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

Figures have revealed the streets in Norfolk and Waveney which have access to both the fastest and the slowest broadband speeds, after a report has shown that more than a quarter of UK homes do not have fast enough broadband to cope with a family’s typical internet needs.

In Norfolk and Waveney, the street for the lowest speed was Breck Road, Weston Longville, between Norwich and Dereham, where residents can expect an average download speed of just 1.210 megabits per second (mbps).

Based on this figure, it would take nearly 12 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and at least four hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

The street with the fastest broadband speeds is Glebe Close, Lowestoft and there it would take 12 minutes to download the same film and just four minutes to download the same TV show due to an average download speed of 68.780 mbps.

However, despite the figure, some residents of Breck Road, Weston Longville have claimed that they haven’t experienced any major problems with broadband speeds.

Villages in north Norfolk are also included in the list for the top 10 slowest broadband speeds in the county, with Melton Road, Hindolveston, near Fakenham, making second on the list, experiencing an average download speed of 1.611 mbps and The Cottages, Alethorpe, Little Snoring, which is near Fakenham, ranking third, having an average download speed of 2.047 mbps.

King Street in Norwich also made the list, which has an average download speed of only 2.116 mbps and completing the top five is School Road, Horning, near Wroxham, which has access to a download speed of 2.334 mbps.

Other streets in north Norfolk villages also made the list of the worst 10, including Bridge Road, High Kelling near Holt and Sheringwood, Beeston Regis near Sheringham, as well as Stacksford, Old Buckenham, near Attleborough and Mill Road, Carleton Rode, also near Attleborough.

Despite High Kelling, near Holt, being included on the list for slowest broadband speeds, another of its streets ranks second for the fastest, with Cromer Road having an speed of 66.117 mbps.

Other streets in north Norfolk, including Hempstead Road, Holt and High Street, Blakeney also made up the list as well as Norwich Road and St Stephens Road, both in Norwich.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Mental health patients still being detained illegally, MP claims

51 minutes ago Dominic Gilbert
Norman Lamb has demanded urgent action. Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

A Norfolk MP has called for urgent action after claiming people with mental health issues are still being unlawfully detained and transported in police vehicles.

The best and worst streets in Norfolk and Waveney for broadband speed

18:10 Daniel Bennett
The figures for the streets in Norfolk and Waveney with the fastest and slowest broadband speeds have been revealed. PHOTO: James Bass

Figures have revealed the streets in Norfolk and Waveney which have access to both the fastest and the slowest broadband speeds, after a report has shown that more than a quarter of UK homes do not have fast enough broadband to cope with a family’s typical internet needs.

Relief for motorists as traffic lights are removed at key roundabout

17:02 Liz Coates
Work is being carried out to create a new traffic island by Persimmon Homes in Ormesby Picture: Liz Coates

Traffic lights which have been disrupting journeys at a key roundabout have been taken down.

Video Middle-aged woman throws paint at pub door in “bizarre” attack

16:23 Liz Coates
Mystery surrounds why a woman threw paint over a Gorleston pub Picture: Gemma Searby

A pub has released CCTV footage of what appears to be an older woman lobbing white paint all over its front door.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

‘Filby was his life’: Tributes paid to former mayor of borough

Yesterday, 11:17 Joseph Norton
Former mayor of Great Yarmouth, David Thompson MBE has died age 88. Picture: Archant

Tributes have poured in to a stalwart of the Great Yarmouth borough after he died following a short term illness.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy