Best places to visit Santa in and around Great Yarmouth 2018

Visit Father Christmas at the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth on Friday December 7, 5-8pm

Santa will be popping up in multiple locations all over the borough this Christmas.

Find him in a range of wonderful places spanning a sweet shop, a museum, and a Broads’ bargain haven.

But some are only fleeting visits and others get booked up, so some organisation and planning is needed to make sure your little-ones have a truly magical encounter.

Here is a festive flavour of what’s on offer:

1. Time and Tide Museum, Great Yarmouth

Santa is making an after-dark stop at Great Yarmouth’s Tide and Tide Museum for one night only on Friday December 7, 5-8pm.

He is dropping in for the annual Time and Tidings event which provides an evening of festive songs, craft stalls, activities and cheery Christmas characters.

Head to the recreated Row which will be trimmed up all Christmassy and find the man himself in his grotto.

Expect a maritime twist with the ‘merry fishmas’ tree.

Free admission to the museum and £5 to visit Father Christmas. Book your place and pay on arrival.

2. Sweet Peas, Caister

The Santa experience at the sweet shop in St Nicholas Drive, Caister, is a sugar-coated charity effort.

Father Christmas is dropping in among the jars of treats on Sunday December 9 and Saturday December 15, 10-4.30pm

Visiting children will receive a gift and magical reindeer food to leave out on Christmas Eve.

The cost is £4 with all the proceeds going to the children’s ward at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital.

Organisers are looking to beat last year’s total of £1000 boosted by raffle ticket sales.

3. Market Gates, Great Yarmouth

A traditional set-up awaits young visitors to this grotto which features some moving trees and animals as you walk in.

Tickets £4 at the site rather than from a ticket station elsewhere as in previous years.

Organisers are keen to stress the experience is wheelchair friendly.

Opening times are: Saturday December 1 and 8, 11-4pm, Sunday December 9 11-3pm, Saturday December 15, 11-4pm, Sunday December 16, 11-3pm, Wednesday December 19, 11-4pm and 5-8pm, Thursday December 20, 11-4pm and 5-8pm, Friday December 21, 11-4pm and 5-8pm, Saturday December 22, 11-4pm, Sunday December 23, 11.30-3pm

4. Lathams of Potter Heigham

Visit Santa in his gingerbread-house surrounded by giant sweets and naughty elves.

The grotto is open every weekend 10.30-4pm until December 23. Plenty of Christmas atmosphere promised in store.

No need to book, visit is £5.99 including gift.

5. Roys of Wroxham

Find Father Christmas in his traditional cosy grotto in Children’s World.

He will be meeting youngsters and handing out gifts every weekend from December 1, and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from December 12.

Opening times: Saturday 10-5pm, Sunday 10.30-4pm, weekdays 10-4pm finishing early at 3pm on Christmas Eve so he can get on with globe-trotting gift giving.

Entry is £4 with present.

6. Wind Energy Museum in Repps with Bastwick

Santa will be at museum near Martham on Sunday December 10. 11am-4pm.

Entry to the Winter Wonderland, which includes Christmas activities, a Christmas trail and an outdoor market, is free, with a visit to Santa’s Grotto £4.50.

Mulled wine, mince pies, and tea and coffees available.

7. Wroxham Barns

Father Christmas and his elves can be found in Bella’s Barn for a great day of Christmas fun with Santa on Junior Farm.

There will be lots of singing and games, Santa’s Magic Show as well as a chance to make Christmas crafts to take home before each child receives a gift from Santa.

December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21-23

8. Fairhaven Gardens

Wander through a winter woodland garden to find the reindeer and Father Christmas’ yurt among the trees.

There will be live music, illuminations and an Elves’ Workshop with free Christmas crafts and face painting, as well as hot food available from the tearoom.

December 16 and 17

9. Family fun day - Christmas edition, Great Yarmouth Racecourse

An odds-on favourite for festive fun with a family fun day. Plenty going on from 4-9pm with several Santas to cope with demand. Crafts, stalls, entertainment and fireworks.

Entry on the day which runs from 4-9pm is £4. Advanced booking is advised as numbers are limited. To book visit the Facebook page.