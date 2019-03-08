Bikers rally for emotional ride in memory of 18-year-old who died in crash
PUBLISHED: 14:48 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 01 September 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
More than 100 motorbike enthusiasts took part in an emotional ride-out in memory of an 18-year-old woman who died in a car crash.
Beth Dove, from Catfield, died in July after the car she was driving hit a tree on the A149 outside Repps with Bastwick.
On Sunday, a number of her friends joined by motorists from around the region came together for the memorial ride.
The procession started at Broadland Business Park in Norwich at 11am and ended in Cromer.
Solomon Elfellahi, 20, from Norwich, went on a number of motorbike rides with Beth and helped to organise the event.
He said: "It was amazing to have so many people turn up.
"Beth was a great girl who loved going out on rides.
"It was only right that we came together for something like this.
"It was a really special day."
Ms Dove's funeral took place last month and was also followed by a motorbike procession.
Following the 18-year-old's death, her mum, Laura, paid tribute to her "beautiful" and "loving" daughter.
She said: "Beth loved being around younger children and we truly believe one day this would have been the career path she would have taken.
"We will miss her crazy red hair, those big blue eyes and her huge smile that would light up a room."
Ms Dove had a creative passion for photography and spent much of her spare time riding out on her motorbike with friends.
Jack Howson, 19, from Happisburgh, first met Beth on a motorbike ride and had a 'RIP Beth' sticker printed onto his car for the procession.
"Beth was an amazing girl who got on with everybody," he said.
"It was great people from all across Norfolk were able to turn up for the ride.
"The weather was fantastic which helped as well."
A number of riders who didn't know Beth also took part in the ride.
John Spauls, 71, was one of them. He said: "Although I didn't know Beth, we are all part of the biking community.
"When events like this happen it is important we all come together and support each other.
"It was a really enjoyable day."