Bikers rally for emotional ride in memory of 18-year-old who died in crash

PUBLISHED: 14:48 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 01 September 2019

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 100 motorbike enthusiasts took part in an emotional ride-out in memory of an 18-year-old woman who died in a car crash.

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Beth Dove, from Catfield, died in July after the car she was driving hit a tree on the A149 outside Repps with Bastwick.

On Sunday, a number of her friends joined by motorists from around the region came together for the memorial ride.

Beth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura DoveBeth, 18, from Catfield, enjoyed riding her motorbike with friends in her spare time. Picture: Laura Dove

The procession started at Broadland Business Park in Norwich at 11am and ended in Cromer.

Solomon Elfellahi, 20, from Norwich, went on a number of motorbike rides with Beth and helped to organise the event.

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "It was amazing to have so many people turn up.

"Beth was a great girl who loved going out on rides.

Bikers gather for the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBikers gather for the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was only right that we came together for something like this.

"It was a really special day."

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ms Dove's funeral took place last month and was also followed by a motorbike procession.

Following the 18-year-old's death, her mum, Laura, paid tribute to her "beautiful" and "loving" daughter.

She said: "Beth loved being around younger children and we truly believe one day this would have been the career path she would have taken.

Beth Dove's mum and dad, Laura and Steve, ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBeth Dove's mum and dad, Laura and Steve, ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We will miss her crazy red hair, those big blue eyes and her huge smile that would light  up a room."

Ms Dove had a creative passion for photography and spent much of her spare time riding out on her motorbike with friends.

A picture of Beth Dove on one of the family's bikes, for the ride in her memory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA picture of Beth Dove on one of the family's bikes, for the ride in her memory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jack Howson, 19, from Happisburgh, first met Beth on a motorbike ride and had a 'RIP Beth' sticker printed onto his car for the procession.

"Beth was an amazing girl who got on with everybody," he said.

Beth Dove's family ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBeth Dove's family ready to take part in the memorial ride for Beth from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was great people from all across Norfolk were able to turn up for the ride.

"The weather was fantastic which helped as well."

Biker friends start to gather for the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBiker friends start to gather for the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A number of riders who  didn't know Beth also took part in the ride.

John Spauls, 71, was one of them. He said: "Although I didn't know Beth, we are all part of the biking community.

Friends and organisers of the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove, Solomon Elfellahi, left, and Olly Roberts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFriends and organisers of the ride in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove, Solomon Elfellahi, left, and Olly Roberts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"When events like this happen it is important we all come together and support each other.

"It was a really enjoyable day."

