Green light for bid to convert care home into flats

PUBLISHED: 15:35 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 18 May 2020

The former Abbeville Sands care home could be redeveloped into flats. PHOTO: Google

The former Abbeville Sands care home could be redeveloped into flats. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A former care home in Great Yarmouth could be converted into nine flats - after planners gave the thumbs-up.

The borough council has approved a bid to turn the vacant site of the former Abbeville Sands residential care home, on Sandown Road, into eight one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat.

The plans, submitted by applicant Linton Love Ltd, state vehicle parking is not relevant to the development.

The care home, which specialised in dementia and physical disabilities, closed in 2018, with the parent company now dissolved.

Attempts to contact Linton Love Ltd have been unsuccessful.

The London-based company has been registered with Companies House, a government register of companies, since August 2019 with the nature of business listed as “buying and selling of own real estate” and “other letting and operating of own or leased real estate.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

