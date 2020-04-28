Search

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

PUBLISHED: 14:08 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 28 April 2020

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

A problem house in a leafy cul-de-sac looks set to be torn down and replaced with a new eco-home.

The detached, three-bedroom house in Laburnum Close, Bradwell, has been an eyesore for some years, the applicant has said.

Steve and Wendy Webster, of Woodfarm Lane, Bradwell, are asking Great Yarmouth Borough Council if they can take the “unusual” step of demolishing the property in a popular location where family homes sell for around £200,000.

A letter from the applicants states the derelict house had been on the council’s radar for some time but that efforts to intervene had not been successful, with trees, bushes, and roots damaging neighbouring homes and blocking drains.

However, in 2018 the owner moved into care and the scale of the problem became clear, the applicant writes.

The house in 2009 before neglect took its toll. A bid to knock it down and replace it with a new eco home has been lodged Picture: Google MapsThe house in 2009 before neglect took its toll. A bid to knock it down and replace it with a new eco home has been lodged Picture: Google Maps

The letter, aimed at explaining the proposal to replace rather than renovate, said that on entering the property it appeared to have been a long time since any rubbish had been disposed of, with refuse on both floors which in places was “waist high”.

The letter continued: “We bought the property as a retirement house initially thinking it could be renovated.

You may also want to watch:

“After finally removing several tons of waste and clearing the gardens we know that the inside of the property is contaminated. The internal walls are straw panels which have acted as a sponge.”

The house in 2012 before it was completely obscured by trees and bushes Picture: Google MapsThe house in 2012 before it was completely obscured by trees and bushes Picture: Google Maps

The letter goes on to say the structure was damaged and that the stairs collapsed during clearance.

Meanwhile the garage had to be demolished because it was in a dangerous state and there were fears for the safety of children in the area who might be drawn to the empty house.

Mr and Mrs Webster said the letter explained their reasons for what might otherwise be seen as “an unusual request” and why renovation was “uneconomical”.

Their aim is to knock it down and build a new three-bedroom, modern, low energy, eco-home instead with various features including high levels of insulation and heat recovery ventilation.

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close screened by overgrown bushes and trees. An application has been made to knock it down and build a new house in its place Picture: Google MapsThe dilapidated house in Laburnum Close screened by overgrown bushes and trees. An application has been made to knock it down and build a new house in its place Picture: Google Maps

They said immediate neighbours supported their proposal.

The borough council has yet to make a decision on the application.

No objections have been received.

