New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell

A licensing bid has been lodged with Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the sale of alcohol from a new Sainsbury store at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

A supermarket giant is bidding for a new store on a growing housing estate.

Sainsbury's says it wants to bring one of its smaller 'Local' stores to Bradwell creating up to 25 jobs.

A statement said: "“We’re pleased to be advancing our plans for a new Sainsbury’s Local store for the residents of Bradwell.

“Sainsbury’s is committed to delivering great value food and convenient shopping, and this new store will offer customers a wide range of grocery and household products, as well as creating local jobs.

“We’re aiming to open our doors to customers by winter 2022 and we’ll keep the community updated on our progress.”

The store will be 4,500 square feet in size.

No exact address has been given but a postcode provided points to a site off the A47/A143 link road close to Colby Drive.

The move comes six years after Sainsbury's pulled out of a superstore and petrol station plan, due to bring 350 jobs to Beacon Park.

No planning application has yet been submitted but the supermarket has applied for a licence to sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm.

Sainsbury look to be considering a store in Bluebell Meadow, Bradwell.

Council leader Carl Smith said he was not aware of the detail but his preference would be for a larger store.

The borough council had hoped another operator would come forward with a scheme on the Beacon Park site which had full planning permission for a superstore.

Meanwhile, Lidl wants to build a supermarket in another location at Links Road - an arguably more visible spot than the one at Beacon Park being touted by planners.

Construction of the new 1.8km link road began in earnest in October 2014.

A key component of the thoroughfare was the Sainsbury's roundabout, providing an entrance to the retail site.

The new road opened up farmland immediately to the north and south to be developed with 850 homes, open space and further business space.

