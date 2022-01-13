News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Bid to capture giant eagle owl living in village put forward

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:03 PM January 13, 2022
A giant eagle owl has stunned villagers in Ormesby St Margaret, Norfolk

This stunning shot of a Eurasian eagle owl was captured by Tony Bushkes in Ormesby on Christmas Day. Since then residents have gone out of their way to catch a glimpse of the bird of prey, likely to have escaped from captivity. - Credit: Tony Bushkes

An eagle owl at large in a Norfolk village may be better off returned to captivity, according to an owl sanctuary which has met the bird before.

The Eurasian eagle owl has been at large in Ormesby St Margaret for some weeks, delighting walkers and residents who have enjoyed spotting the magnificent bird as it roosts in treetops during the day.

However, it has now emerged the bird was on the loose in Great Yarmouth's busy King Street last summer and that an attempt was made to catch it then, before it moved north to Ormesby.

Louise Thorpe and Mark Weston from the Fritton Owl Sanctuary. Louise Thorpe with an African Spotted

Louise Thorpe of Fritton Owl Sanctuary says she is concerned about the Ormesby eagle owl's ability to survive in the wild. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Louise Thorpe, founder of Fritton Owl Sanctuary, said she believed it was the same individual.

She said it had been spotted by scaffolders in a derelict building, but had taken flight and rescuers were not able to find it again.

Mrs Thorpe said she was aware of the sightings in Ormesby and had been sent footage.

No-one had so far been able to get close enough to see if it was ringed.

She said one man had been putting dead chicks out for it, but worryingly it didn't seem to know how to rip its prey apart and was probably "just getting by".

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Young singer's music video highlighting Great Yarmouth landmarks
  2. 2 Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33
  3. 3 Bicycling dealer found to have drugs concealed in his underwear
  1. 4 New women's-only gym and bar opens in Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 Doctor who cannot remember speeding on A47 in Mercedes fined
  3. 6 Portable heater likely cause of fatal house fire
  4. 7 Shopping trip leads to £1,225 bill for man who used wife's blue badge
  5. 8 Great Yarmouth residents respond to PM's apology over party
  6. 9 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  7. 10 Norfolk hospital 'completely full' amid unprecedented staff absence

There were also reports of it bothering doves.

She said if remained in the wild it could starve.

"We were called out to what we were told was a tawny owl in King Street in Yarmouth in the summer. I took some food for it and it literally swooped down and flew off and we couldn't find it again," she said.

"Then a couple of people in Ormesby told us about it and I do believe it is the same one.

"The problem is if it has been out for some time it has got used to being out there. What concerns me is how it is getting food.

"It has probably escaped but we have had experience where people have got fed up with them and just released them, although it is awful to think.

"They do not do well if they have never been able to fend for themselves. We definitely want a good outcome for it."

She said the next step would be to contact a bird control expert to capture it.

Meanwhile in Ormesby the bird is generally spotted every few days with locals tagging it "a bit of a celebrity."


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camperdown in Great Yarmouth where the Embassy Hotel wants to put up Pizza GoGo signs.

National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
South Bank Parade

Gallery

How has Great Yarmouth changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Gable End Hotel, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Richard Dye lived in Beighton Road in Acle

Acle man died from multiple injuries after being found on A47

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon