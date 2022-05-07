Bid to demolish village post office shut due to Covid

Josie Thomas (left) and the post office manager Edie Jones on the day the shop closed in November 2020. It had been at the heart of the village community for more than 50 years. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A bid to demolish a village post office and replace it with two homes is in the hands of planners.

The shop and post office in Butt Lane, Burgh Castle, closed in November 2020, its owners citing the threat of the pandemic as among reasons for retirement.

At the time it was billed as a temporary closure amid hopes of setting up elsewhere, although no other site has been found.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's strategic planning officer says the proposal goes against planning policy and would result in the loss of a valued community facility.

The report also notes no marketing evidence had been supplied to justify the loss of the shop and post office.

Developers say the removal of the access road to the former post office in Butt Lane will be a benefit. - Credit: Archant

The developer, however, says the bid "largely" complies and makes "efficient" use of a brownfield site as well as removing an access onto Butt Lane.

It also says refurbishment of the house and side annexe would be "unviable."

