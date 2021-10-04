News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New homes' plan for remains of historic school site

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:14 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM October 4, 2021
A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter.

A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter. - Credit: Archant

A developer is bidding to demolish the remains of a school and add a terrace of homes.

Most of the former Edward Worlledge School buildings, in Lichfield Road, Great Yarmouth, have already been torn down with a bid for nine homes on the site still in the hands of planners.

The new application relates to the former Willows Nursery, part of the same suite of Edwardian buildings, which has since closed - its children transferring to Little Squirrels Play Forest, the former Priory Day Nursery.

A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter.

The remains of the 115-year-old school in Great Yarmouth are set to be demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter. - Credit: Archant

Under the plans five, three-storey homes will be built at the site.

Residents responding to the nine-home plan from Hammond Properties have signalled their concerns about parking, overshadowing from the three storeys, and the "bulk and mass" being proposed.

The former school opened in 1906 and was described in papers as a heritage asset owing to the imaginative arched design and "a fine example of Edwardian architecture in an urban context".

The buildings became redundant when the school, now part of the Ormiston chain, moved to Suffolk Road.

To comment visit the borough council's planning portal via its website.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston Christmas light switch on.

Christmas

New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Private sea defence work halted at Hemsby

Work to protect clifftop home halted by council

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jay Kedge who has been jailed following an attack on his partner who suffered a fractured eye socket.

Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescued residents from a blaze which broke out at a flat in Magnolia Green, Gorleston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon