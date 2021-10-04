New homes' plan for remains of historic school site

Published: 1:14 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM October 4, 2021

A 114-year-old school in Great Yarmouth is being demolished. Picture: Courtesy of Tammy Dexter. - Credit: Archant

A developer is bidding to demolish the remains of a school and add a terrace of homes.

Most of the former Edward Worlledge School buildings, in Lichfield Road, Great Yarmouth, have already been torn down with a bid for nine homes on the site still in the hands of planners.

The new application relates to the former Willows Nursery, part of the same suite of Edwardian buildings, which has since closed - its children transferring to Little Squirrels Play Forest, the former Priory Day Nursery.

Under the plans five, three-storey homes will be built at the site.

Residents responding to the nine-home plan from Hammond Properties have signalled their concerns about parking, overshadowing from the three storeys, and the "bulk and mass" being proposed.

The former school opened in 1906 and was described in papers as a heritage asset owing to the imaginative arched design and "a fine example of Edwardian architecture in an urban context".

The buildings became redundant when the school, now part of the Ormiston chain, moved to Suffolk Road.

