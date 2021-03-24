New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Published: 8:28 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM March 24, 2021

The house at 70, Marine Parade, Gorleston could be knocked down and replaced with something more similar to the house on its right at 69a. - Credit: Google Maps

A new bid to demolish an 'outdated' seafront home and replace it with a modern one is being looked at by planners.

Under the scheme, 70, Marine Parade, Gorleston will face the wrecking ball and instead a three-family home, described as "light and modern" will take its place.

Papers submitted in support of the bid say the applicants currently live next door at 69a and would be moving into "their dream home."

Permission to demolish the house and build two new ones on the plot was initially refused, but granted following an appeal in 2018.

The new proposal involves replacing the "outdated" house, which was last sold in October for £595,000, with a single, six-bedroom home.

A new garage and home office is also proposed for number 69a.

Permission has been granted to build a new house at 45 Marine Parade. - Credit: Archant

Similar bids have already been approved at numbers 50 and 45 along Marine Parade, one of the borough's most exclusive addresses.

Again the proposal is for a modern-style house using a popular palette of greys, and maximising sea views with glazing, sliding doors, and balconies.

The plans say the old four-bedroom house is "outdated" and ripe for replacement with something "high quality and modern."

If approved the new house will be set over three floors with a single-storey flat-roofed garden room at the back.

A design and access statement prepared by the Paul Robinson Partnership says the new house will be "compatible and sympathetic to its setting."

The papers add: "One good-sized detached dwelling per plot is typical of Marine Parade, therefore our proposals for a single replacement dwelling is much more in keeping with the street scene than the previous consent for two dwellings, and represents a more balanced approach to maintaining the character of the area.

"There is a fantastic opportunity to capture wide open views to the sea from high level and create a wonderful home which can truly take advantage of the stunning and enchanting setting.

"We strongly believe the proposal will lift the area and overall street scene and is the right architectural response for the occupants and the local area."

Struan House, also known as the Art Deco House stood on Gorleston's Marine Parade at number 69 until it was demolished in 2007. - Credit: EDP pics © 2006

At 45 Marine Parade where a similar scheme to replace an older-style home was approved, it wasn't without its detractors.

Neighbours said what was being proposed had "no sense of place" and that it was "grossly unfair" that someone else's "dream home" should have a detrimental effect on the lives of others.

Similarly the new designs for number 50 were criticised for being "office-like" and "an eyesore."



