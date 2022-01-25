News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to rebuild fire-hit holiday centre on coast

Liz Coates

Published: 1:47 PM January 25, 2022
Fire at Hermanus Winterton Norfolk

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the Hermanus in Winterton which is famous for its pastel-coloured, thatched roundhouses. - Credit: Norfotographic

A fire-hit holiday site overlooking Winterton's scenic dunes is looking to rebuild and add two new holiday flats.

The blaze tore through the Hermanus holiday centre's games room and saw a fleet of eight fire crews rush to the scene in August 2021.

Fire at the Hermanus Winterton

Eight fire crews were called to the blaze at the Hermanus in Winterton which destroyed an arcade area at the holiday site. - Credit: Norfotographic

Had it not been for the swift actions of firefighters working to stop the fire spreading it could have been a lot worse with guests evacuated and roads sealed off.

At the time people reported plumes of smoke rising from the site, known for its pastel-coloured thatched round houses, and drone pictures revealed the extent of the devastation.

Fire at the Hermanus Winterton Norfolk

People were told to avoid Winterton as a fleet of emergency vehicles negotiated the narrow access to fight a blaze at the Hermanus holiday centre. - Credit: Norfotographic

Now the owners have applied to rebuild the affected areas with a wifi lounge and retro games room with  two holiday flats above.

The existing main entrance will not be affected and there is sufficient parking to serve the new units, a design and access statement submitted along with the plans states.

At the time of the fire the manager thanked the public for the messages of support and the fire service for their "brilliant work."

To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's website quoting 06/22/0020/F.


