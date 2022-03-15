Village rejects bid to rehome 'monstrosity' Coastwatch tower

The Coastwatch tower at Winterton which has now been dismantled and is looking for a new home. - Credit: Neil Perry

A proposal to relocate Winterton's Coastwatch tower to Scratby cliffs has been rejected.

The landmark structure was dismantled earlier this month before it was condemned by erosion, leaving volunteers on the lookout for a new vantage point to carry on their safety work.

A proposal to site the structure at The Green, in Rottenstone Lane, was discussed by Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council on Monday.

Several members baulked at the size. Jim Shrimplin said: "It's enormous, far too big."

Phil Nathan questioned why a structure that had nearly fallen off a cliff was choosing another site close to the edge.

Peter Holley tagged it "a monstrosity."

Chairman Andy Grant added: "We wish them the best of luck, but no thank you."

Station commander Roger Rolph said he understood why Scratby didn't want it and that ideally they wanted to stay in Winterton, probably in a smaller unit, declaring: "We will persevere."

The tower at Winterton was taken down last week due to erosion. The rate of land loss has lead to proposed changes to the car park entrance which wants to relocate opposite the toilets.











