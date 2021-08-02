'It is a first-class idea' - New cancer support centre opens

Published: 1:34 PM August 2, 2021

Big C's Great Yarmouth support and information centre has relocated to a new home in Regent Street, with an official opening carried out on Friday. - Credit: Big C

A centre offering wellbeing support and advice for cancer patients and their loved ones away from hospital has opened in its new home.

Big C's Great Yarmouth support centre has relocated from above the charity's former shop to a separate building in Regent Street and offically reopened on Friday.

Van graffiti artist Ricky Minns, better known as Ruddy Muddy, who is famed for his impressive artworks on dirty vans, and Adrian Thompson, deputy mayor of Great Yarmouth, opened the centre and praised the range of support users and their loved ones will receive.

Mr Minns also created a special design on the back of his van to mark the occasion.

He said: "I did not realise the kind of thing they do, I knew they raised money to support research but to go into the centre, they have therapy rooms. If more people knew that, more people might be inclined to use it.

"The things they can offer are going to improve people's lives, people who are going through a really difficult time.

"They seem to have everything they are the perfect team."

Mr Thompson said it was a great location and would help many who may feel apprehensive about going to the hospital with its range of services.

He said: "I didn't realise they did free sessions of Reiki, that's a lovely idea and they have done it [the centre] out so well.

"It is a first-class idea to have a service like this away from big hospital buildings.

"It is a great long term service for the people of Yarmouth - certainly a step up."

The charity is currently running an appointment-based system as part of its Covid measures, but will be offering face to face support as well as virtual services.

Last month the charity began work on its new state-of-the-art support centre in Dereham Road, Norwich.

The Big C Kings Lynn support and information centre is also relocating and is due to reopen in the coming weeks.

To book a face to face centre appointment, a virtual appointment, to enquire about joining our support groups, or to receive immediate telephone support please call 0800 092 7640.