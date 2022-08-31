Great Yarmouth's last Big Wednesday fireworks to go ahead

The final Big Wednesday combining puppetry and pyrotechnics goes ahead in Great Yarmouth tonight, August 31, 2022. - Credit: GYTABIA

After a see-saw summer of will they/won't they tourism bosses have confirmed tonight's fireworks in Great Yarmouth will go ahead.

Winds and the risk of sparks causing fires on tinder dry dunes have seen displays at both Hemsby and Yarmouth cancelled over the holiday season.

But all the pumps are primed for a banging finale combing puppetry and pyrotechnics across the skies in the resort - the final Big Wednesday of the season.

A giant blue bird puppet will stalk the seafront on August 31, 2022 as part of Great Yarmouth's final Big Wednesday. - Credit: Supplied by Out There Arts

Funded by Visit Great Yarmouth and delivered by Out There Arts the event includes performances from giant blue bird puppets, The Sauruses, which stalk along the seafront at 5pm and 9pm adding to its range of regular attractions.

The fireworks leap into action at 10pm - and will be angled differently to take account of wind direction.