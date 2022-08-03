News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
First 'Big Wednesday' gets underway on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Published: 4:33 PM August 3, 2022
Eyeball puppets will entertain crowds in Great Yarmouth as part of its Big Wednesday initiative for August 2022.

Three giant eyeball puppets will be entertaining crowds on Great Yarmouth seafront at 5.30pm and 9pm tonight (August 3, 2022) ahead of the summer fireworks at 10pm. - Credit: supplied by Out There Arts

The first in a series of five Big Wednesdays gets underway in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Starting at 5.30pm a trio of giant eyeball puppets will entertain fun-seekers on the town's famous Golden Mile, returning at 9pm for a second performance.

Big Wednesdays are bringing free entertainment to Great Yarmouth in August 2022.

If its Wednesday in August you can expect free entertainment on top of what the resort already has to offer in Great Yarmouth, including a firework display at 10pm. - Credit: Supplied by Out There Arts

The puppeteers, from the Netherlands, are part of a host of free entertainment planned for each Wednesday in August including oversized blue birds who will stalk Marine Parade for the second half of the month.

The evenings all end with a sky-painting firework display at 10pm.

A giant blue bird puppet will stalk the seafront later in August 2022 as part of Great Yarmouth's Big Wednesdays.

A giant blue bird puppet will stalk the seafront later in August 2022 as part of Great Yarmouth's Big Wednesdays. - Credit: Supplied by Out There Arts

The i-puppets from Close Act Theatre are described as "a big visual display not to be missed". The events are funded by Visit Great Yarmouth and delivered by Out There Arts. 

Big Wednesdays are being staged on August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 with two performances each evening and fireworks at 10pm.

Great Yarmouth News

