Art lovers jet in from LA to see punk legend's Yarmouth exhibition

Published: 4:47 PM September 30, 2021

People from across the UK, Berlin and Los Angeles have visited Bill Drummond's exhibition in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: originalprojects

Art lovers from as far afield as Los Angeles and Berlin are heading to Great Yarmouth to view an exhibition by a well known punk and indie artist.

Bill Drummond, from musical groups such as Big in Japan and The KLF, has an exhibition based inside the Primeyarc gallery in Market Gates.

Artist Bill Drummond's exhibition - WHO ATE MY UNCLE? - is currently on display at Primeyarc in Market Gates. - Credit: Bill Drummond

The exhibition, titled WHO ATE MY UNCLE? features 25 paintings based on the artist's great-great-uncle who was eaten by cannibals in Papua New Guinea in 1901.

Oliver Tomkins was a christian missionary born in Great Yarmouth in 1873.

Mr Tomkins was assigned to the Torres Straits in 1899.

The missionary was killed, cooked and eaten two years later.

The Reverend Oliver Tomkins, who died at the hands of natives in Papua New Guinea. Picture: EDP Library/Supplied - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The paintings - containing different words or phrases - have been re-written from English to Cape Verdean Kriol, representing Yarmouth's Cape Verdean population.

Jules Devonshire, co-manager of Primeyarc, said: "It has been a real privilege to be able to host Bill Drummond and his exhibition WHO ATE MY UNCLE?

"His approach to making art is consistently self-questioning, open and honest, meaning the ideas and exhibition has been evolving before our very eyes, and the reasons for the work are shared very openly with the audience.

"Bill has ensured the work has relevance for local audiences and has worked with local people to perform in his plays and translated the 25 paintings into Cape Verdean Kriol, acknowledging the journeys this diasporic community have made to come and live and work here.

"The exhibition and connected events have attracted visitors from across the UK and from as far afield as Berlin and Los Angeles.

"Some come because they were fans of the KLF and have continued to follow his work and enjoy his radical and anarchic approach to making art.

"Passers-by have enjoyed the exuberant nature of the exhibition, which is so rich in terms of ideas and proposals that it has given people plenty to look at and think about."

Earlier in the exhibition, two plays written by the artist - White Saviour Complex and White Male Gaze - were performed.

The exhibition will be on display at Primeyarc gallery until October 17.

