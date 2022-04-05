News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drag star returns to Great Yarmouth in BBC One programme

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:07 AM April 5, 2022
Bimini Bon Boulash featured in an episode of 'This is England' on Monday (April 4) evening.

Bimini Bon Boulash featured in an episode of 'This is England' on Monday (April 4) evening. - Credit: James Burton

Great Yarmouth's drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash has appeared in a BBC One documentary which documented their return to their Norfolk roots.

Bimini discussed their life growing up in Great Yarmouth in an episode of 'This is England' which was shown on Monday (April 4) evening.

The star, who became famous after finishing second in RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021, discussed some of the challenges they faced while living in Norfolk amid their journey to becoming a drag queen.

Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, was born in Great Yarmouth and went to Lynn Grove Academy, but it wasn't until they moved to London at 18 to study journalism that they first discovered drag. 

The programme showed Bimini taking a trip down Great Yarmouth's seafront and visiting some of the town's most renowned spots such as The Empire, Britannia Pier and the Hippodrome Circus.

At the end of the programme, Bimini performed on stage as part of the Cat's Meow show run by performing arts company On The Huh and drew an ovation from the crowd.

