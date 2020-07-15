Search

Advanced search

SeaLife Centre celebrating its birthday with surprises for visitors

PUBLISHED: 10:02 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 July 2020

Dippy (left), the Humboldt penguin, and his friend enjoy their new home at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Stuart Williams / Photo-Features.

Dippy (left), the Humboldt penguin, and his friend enjoy their new home at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Stuart Williams / Photo-Features.

Archant

Visitors to the SeaLife Centre in Great Yarmouth could be in for a surprise this weekend as the attraction celebrates its 30th birthday.

Members of the armed forces with Noah in the ocean tank at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Archant.Members of the armed forces with Noah in the ocean tank at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Archant.

Over Saturday and Sunday (July 18 and 19), 30 surprises will be sprung on guests at random as a thank you for supporting the attraction.

These will include everything from the adoption of a creature to a free return visit for a family.

Free ice creams, coffees and games including Top Trumps will also be distributed among visitors.

SeaLife in Great Yarmouth, which recently reopened following the national coronavirus lockdown, said it has “extensive measures in place in order to keep staff and guests alike safe”.

These include online only bookings, social distancing, PPE for staff, temperature checks on arrival and enhanced cleaning.

The site has welcomed over five million visitors since it was first opened in July 1990 by aptly-named weather presenter, Michael Fish.

You may also want to watch:

Since then the centre has been home to over 1,500 aquatic creatures ranging from penguins to crocodiles.

Terri Harris, general manager, said: “To show our gratitude as part of our 30th birthday celebrations, we’re delighted to offer 30 surprises throughout this weekend as a small token of how much we appreciate the support of our guests, which matters to us more now than ever as we return to normality after the national lockdown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Teenager sets up her own firm as demand for cakes spikes

Isabel Powley, 18, has set up her own cake firm Oh.Bakey. Pic: Isabel Powley/Archant

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Teenager sets up her own firm as demand for cakes spikes

Isabel Powley, 18, has set up her own cake firm Oh.Bakey. Pic: Isabel Powley/Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

The leisure centres, pools and gyms re-opening July 25 - and the ones that aren’t

Beccles Lido will be re-opening July 20 Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Elation’ as metal detecting man finds couple’s missing wedding ring

Jenny and Max Kitson-Cook, from Norwich, and the wedding ring that was almost lost on Winterton beach on Sunday (July 12). Picture: Jenny Kitson-Cook.

Council approves bid to covert barns into houses

An approximate outline of the site on Hall Road in Hemsby where vacant barns will be converted into five houses. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s much harder to get away’: How domestic abuse reports rose 300pc in lockdown

There is a fear that domestic and sexual abuse victims have been under-reporting abuse during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

SeaLife Centre celebrating its birthday with surprises for visitors

Dippy (left), the Humboldt penguin, and his friend enjoy their new home at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Stuart Williams / Photo-Features.