SeaLife Centre celebrating its birthday with surprises for visitors

Dippy (left), the Humboldt penguin, and his friend enjoy their new home at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Stuart Williams / Photo-Features. Archant

Visitors to the SeaLife Centre in Great Yarmouth could be in for a surprise this weekend as the attraction celebrates its 30th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the armed forces with Noah in the ocean tank at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Archant. Members of the armed forces with Noah in the ocean tank at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre. Picture: Archant.

Over Saturday and Sunday (July 18 and 19), 30 surprises will be sprung on guests at random as a thank you for supporting the attraction.

These will include everything from the adoption of a creature to a free return visit for a family.

Free ice creams, coffees and games including Top Trumps will also be distributed among visitors.

SeaLife in Great Yarmouth, which recently reopened following the national coronavirus lockdown, said it has “extensive measures in place in order to keep staff and guests alike safe”.

These include online only bookings, social distancing, PPE for staff, temperature checks on arrival and enhanced cleaning.

The site has welcomed over five million visitors since it was first opened in July 1990 by aptly-named weather presenter, Michael Fish.

You may also want to watch:

Since then the centre has been home to over 1,500 aquatic creatures ranging from penguins to crocodiles.

Terri Harris, general manager, said: “To show our gratitude as part of our 30th birthday celebrations, we’re delighted to offer 30 surprises throughout this weekend as a small token of how much we appreciate the support of our guests, which matters to us more now than ever as we return to normality after the national lockdown.”