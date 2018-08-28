Search

Advanced search

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

PUBLISHED: 14:20 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 03 January 2019

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

For shoppers in Great Yarmouth it has been the last word in everything ethnic for decades, keeping their cupboards stocked with incense and worry dolls since 1982.

Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street which is closing Picture: Liz CoatesBizarre Bizarre in Regent Street which is closing Picture: Liz Coates

Now the enterprising couple from Bizarre Bizarre are bowing out of Regent Street to step into retirement and plan their first holiday together for more than 20 years.

Beverley and Marty Rice have cut their opening hours ahead of their last day in May – and say they have been overwhelmed by the many hundreds of messages wishing them well and lamenting the end of a retail era.

Mrs Rice, 63, said one woman had burst into tears and others had pledged to stage a sit in.

She said: “We just want to thank all our staff and customers who have been so good to us over the years.

Bizarre Bizarre's eclectic mix of gifts and products has been a big hit with shoppers over the years Picture: Liz CoatesBizarre Bizarre's eclectic mix of gifts and products has been a big hit with shoppers over the years Picture: Liz Coates

“It has been really lovely. All the lovely things that have been said about the shop has been lovely and quite difficult to read.

“We have had a lot of people coming in and saying they will be sad to see us go.

“It has been really quite humbling.”

The couple met on Yarmouth market where Mr Rice, 69, was already trading and Mrs Rice was working for her father.

Incense has been one of Bizarre Bizarre's biggest sellers Picture: Liz CoatesIncense has been one of Bizarre Bizarre's biggest sellers Picture: Liz Coates

Their marriage in 1976 saw the coming together of two retail families behind Martyn’s the walk-round store in Regent Road, where Mr Rice started with his own counter – and Tracey Fashions which at its height had 14 shops.

They opened their first shop Pandora’s Box in Deneside in 1982, seizing a gap in the marked for ethnic products in a town crowded with gift and souvenir shops.

Things went well until 1991 when the recession forced them to close, reopening the following year in Victoria Arcade.

They then moved 22 years ago to their present address, which was formerly a shoe shop.

Although the town had changed and trade had fallen off in the last few years they still had a loyal customer base, many of whom were regulars on first-name terms with the owners.

Incense and worry dolls were some of the items they had continually stocked over the years, with silver jewellery doing well also.

The couple hope to holiday together and spend more time with their grown-up children in London during their retirement.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Norfolk’s smallest places of worship holds final service after 70 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Banham Zoo inundated with too many Christmas trees for animals to eat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Historic Great Yarmouth emblem found on jewellery stolen by ‘prolific’ burglary gang

A charm bracelet which has the Great Yarmouth coat of arms symbol on is part of £2m worth jewellery which has been recovered from a burglary gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists