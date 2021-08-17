Published: 2:58 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 3:06 PM August 17, 2021

Edmund Ramsdale at the Blackadder, a pub he built and named after his favourite TV series, pictured in the inset. - Credit: Brown & Co/PA

A fan of the TV comedy Blackadder who built a pub named after the series now faces leaving the place behind as the house is for sale.

Edmund Ramsdale, 40, a paralegal working in Norwich who shares the same first name as the character played by Rowan Atkinson, built the pub in the back garden of the house where he lives, the Old Post Office in North Burlingham, near Acle.

Mr Ramsdale started out with just a garden shed but over the past decade has expanded the building, creating a fully stocked bar complete with a saloon bar and lounge.

A sign hangs outside the Blackadder pub, built in the back garden of the Old Post Office in North Burlingham, near Acle. - Credit: Brown & Co

Dedicating the pub to his favourite TV series, Mr Ramsdale has a large mural of Lord Blackadder on the wall, as well as 'Baldrick's Bar' named after the character played by Tony Robinson.

Comedy actors Rowan Atkinson (left) and Tony Robinson as Blackadder and Baldrick in Blackadder III. - Credit: PA

The pub, built on a concrete base with a timber frame, was a real benefit during lockdown – open all hours for Mr Ramsdale’s family and with no closing time at 11pm.

A mural of Lord Blackadder hangs in the pub named after the character in the eponymous TV series. - Credit: Brown & Co

He said: “The pub has been incredible during the pandemic when all pubs were closed. My family and I had many good nights without having to leave home.

“I’ve always been a fan of Blackadder, with the same name. I like pubs such as the Wig and Pen in Norwich so I just decided to create my own version.

"I put in pumps so I could enjoy locally brewed beer such as Woodforde’s from Woodbastwick and Green Jack from Lowestoft," he added.

Edmund Ramsdale behind the bar at the Blackadder, a pub he built in the back garden of the Old Post Office in North Burlingham. - Credit: Brown & Co

Time, however, is now being called on Mr Ramsdale’s beloved watering hole – with the property he lives in, The Old Post Office, for sale for offers over £450,000.

David Hinton, senior associate at Brown & Co property agents in Norwich, said: “The Old Post Office is a unique property in its own right; dating to 1840 with five bedrooms and a delightful garden.

The Old Post Office in North Burlingham, near Acle. - Credit: Brown & Co

“However, what makes it extra special is the fact it comes with its own pub in the back garden. How many homes can boast that? The pub is all set up but a new owner could of course convert it for other use.”

Mr Ramsdale said: “I don’t want to leave the pub behind but will probably try and build another one at the next house.”