Blackadder fan builds pub - but faces leaving it behind as house for sale
A fan of the TV comedy Blackadder who built a pub named after the series now faces leaving the place behind as the house is for sale.
Edmund Ramsdale, 40, a paralegal working in Norwich who shares the same first name as the character played by Rowan Atkinson, built the pub in the back garden of the house where he lives, the Old Post Office in North Burlingham, near Acle.
Mr Ramsdale started out with just a garden shed but over the past decade has expanded the building, creating a fully stocked bar complete with a saloon bar and lounge.
Dedicating the pub to his favourite TV series, Mr Ramsdale has a large mural of Lord Blackadder on the wall, as well as 'Baldrick's Bar' named after the character played by Tony Robinson.
The pub, built on a concrete base with a timber frame, was a real benefit during lockdown – open all hours for Mr Ramsdale’s family and with no closing time at 11pm.
He said: “The pub has been incredible during the pandemic when all pubs were closed. My family and I had many good nights without having to leave home.
“I’ve always been a fan of Blackadder, with the same name. I like pubs such as the Wig and Pen in Norwich so I just decided to create my own version.
"I put in pumps so I could enjoy locally brewed beer such as Woodforde’s from Woodbastwick and Green Jack from Lowestoft," he added.
Time, however, is now being called on Mr Ramsdale’s beloved watering hole – with the property he lives in, The Old Post Office, for sale for offers over £450,000.
David Hinton, senior associate at Brown & Co property agents in Norwich, said: “The Old Post Office is a unique property in its own right; dating to 1840 with five bedrooms and a delightful garden.
“However, what makes it extra special is the fact it comes with its own pub in the back garden. How many homes can boast that? The pub is all set up but a new owner could of course convert it for other use.”
Mr Ramsdale said: “I don’t want to leave the pub behind but will probably try and build another one at the next house.”