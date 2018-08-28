Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Learn how to ‘Love Your Life’ at special health event on Valentine’s Day

PUBLISHED: 11:14 21 January 2019

The Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad, which will hold a special health event next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad, which will hold a special health event next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

A health and wellbeing information event being held next month is aiming to raise awareness of the support available for those with bowel and bladder conditions.

The Bladder and Bowel ‘Love Your Life’ open day is being held on Thursday, February 14 as it aims to provide support, advice and tips for anyone with a stoma, bladder or bowel issue, including cancer.

The event takes place between 1pm and 5pm in the Brown Boat Suite at the Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad and is open to patients and carers.

A spokesman for James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is organising the event for residents in Great Yarmouth and Waveney, said: “The afternoon aims to raise awareness of the support available for those with bowel and bladder conditions, to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and provide assistance when you need it.

“There will be different stands where you can pick up information and talk to the experts, as well as an opportunity to chat with others with similar conditions.”

For further information call the hospital’s Stoma team on 01493 452427.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stand Up to Racism meeting to be held this week

Members of the Stand Up To Racism group in Lowestoft Town centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

People treated after inhaling smoke at Great Yarmouth fire

Firefighters were called to a fire in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Super blood moon rises over region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stand Up to Racism meeting to be held this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

People treated after inhaling smoke at Great Yarmouth fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

People treated after inhaling smoke at Great Yarmouth fire

Firefighters were called to a fire in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Learn how to ‘Love Your Life’ at special health event on Valentine’s Day

The Wherry Hotel in Oulton Broad, which will hold a special health event next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists