Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 December 2018

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A vehicle blaze was quickly tackled by firefighters after a collision on a busy roundabout.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out following a crash on the Harfreys roundabout in Southtown at 3.29pm on Sunday, December 23.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the Harfreys roundabout to reports of a vehicle fire following a road traffic collision.

“Crews made vehicles safe.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Review: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus Christmas Spectacular is packed with wonder and delight

The Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.

New boss Anselin sees Norwich United end horrendous run

Norwch United manager Cedric Anselin watches his side end their losing run Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vehicle stopped by police for being in ‘a dangerous condition’

Police stopped a vehicle that was being driven in a dangerous condition. Picture: Archant

Norfolk rescue teams given over £80,000 towards new equipment

Hemsby Lifeboat has received funding to pay for a new softrack launch and recovery vehicle. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists