Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A vehicle blaze was quickly tackled by firefighters after a collision on a busy roundabout.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out following a crash on the Harfreys roundabout in Southtown at 3.29pm on Sunday, December 23.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the Harfreys roundabout to reports of a vehicle fire following a road traffic collision.

“Crews made vehicles safe.”