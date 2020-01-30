'Finish what you start' - Residents' concern over state of roads in housing estate

Dean Brennan, 43, moved with his family to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell in June 2018. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Residents concerned over an uneven road and lack of paths in a housing estate have criticised the building company for not finishing what it has started before putting more houses on the site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A hump in the road at an entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey. A hump in the road at an entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Bluebell Meadow, on the outskirts of Bradwell, is a large scheme owned and being built by Persimmon Homes.

The company has outline planning permission to build 850 houses on the 48.2ha site, with approximately 250 homes already built.

Last month the developer applied for permission for reserved matters for phase four of the development.

But homeowners in phases one and two have expressed disgruntlement with the company's "failure" to finish its work on the earlier phases before progressing to the next.

Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Dean Brennan, 43, who lives in phase two, said: "It feels insensitive that they're moving on before finishing off the work. Finish what you start."

He also said the lack of a footpath outside his house, along Parfitt Road, was a safety issue.

Amanda Yaxley, also 43, who lives in a house on phase one, said: "The entrance to the estate has a massive hump, which is damaging people's cars.

"We have no road markings, no pavements, no tarmac as we enter the estate, no give way at the junction, how is this allowed to continue?"

An unfinished path near an entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey. An unfinished path near an entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

While she likes living in the estate and described it as a pleasant place, Ms Yaxley said she could not understand how the building could continue when Persimmon had not finished what they had started on the earlier phases.

Paul Brown, 48, who has lived on the estate for over three years, said the state of the roads was "ridiculous".

"You bang and crash in your car when you drive in," he said.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "The topcoat on roads is the final activity on a development, to prevent damage to the new road surface by heavy construction traffic.

"Phase Two of Bluebell Meadow is now being concluded and the topcoat to the roads and footpaths at the entrance to the development is due to be completed within the next two months."

You may also want to watch: