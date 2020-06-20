Search

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

PUBLISHED: 05:40 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 20 June 2020

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

Sheila Denton

A five-year-old boy’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ has been destroyed and set alight by vandals.

Pictures of the destroyed hideaway built by Oakley Jennings and added to by members of the community. Photo: Jodie JenningsPictures of the destroyed hideaway built by Oakley Jennings and added to by members of the community. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Oakley Jennings, a Homefield Primary pupil from Bradwell, had built his own fairy hideaway at Bluebell Woods, inviting other children to add their own creations while out walking during lockdown.

But his mum, Jodie Jennings, said the hideaway had been ransacked by ‘people who have nothing better to do’.

She said: “It’s just so frustrating because Oakley is only five and he made such an effort in doing something nice for the community.

“Just a few weeks ago I went up there with him and the place looked gorgeous. So many kids had added their own fairy houses and it was something for everyone to look forward to.

“We haven’t gone back since because it’d just be heartbreaking for Oakley. It makes absolutely no sense as to why someone would do that.”

Ms Jennings added: “Why are people so cruel and so determined to ruin the work of others? There’s been a spate of people setting fires up in Bluebell Woods recently and it’s probably the same culprits who did this to the hideaway.”

Oakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has built the fairy hideaway for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Jodie JenningsOakley Jennings, a five-year-old from Bradwell, has built the fairy hideaway for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

Images of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie JenningsImages of Bluebell Wood's fairy hideaway, added to by children from all over the area, before vandals destroyed the creations and set them alight. Photo: Jodie Jennings

