Emergency services rescue boat stuck on riverbank

A boat had to be rescued after it became stuck on the wall of Great Yarmouth yacht station. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A boat carrying seven crewmen had to be rescued by firefighters and coastguard staff after it got stuck on a riverbank.

The vessel became stuck against the wall of the Great Yarmouth yacht station on the River Bure in the early hours of Monday morning.

Coastguard staff from Gorleston and Winterton were called to rescue the boat at 2.45am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the boat was safely pushed away from the wall with all people on board safe and well.

Torrential rain hit Norfolk at the weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning - the least severe - for swathes of southern England including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire for Tuesday.

