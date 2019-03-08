Search

Emergency services rescue boat stuck on riverbank

PUBLISHED: 13:37 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 30 September 2019

A boat had to be rescued after it became stuck on the wall of Great Yarmouth yacht station. Picture: Joseph Norton

A boat carrying seven crewmen had to be rescued by firefighters and coastguard staff after it got stuck on a riverbank.

The vessel became stuck against the wall of the Great Yarmouth yacht station on the River Bure in the early hours of Monday morning.

Coastguard staff from Gorleston and Winterton were called to rescue the boat at 2.45am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the boat was safely pushed away from the wall with all people on board safe and well.

Torrential rain hit Norfolk at the weekend and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning - the least severe - for swathes of southern England including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire for Tuesday.

MORE: Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

