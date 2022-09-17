Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads

A boat with five people onboard sunk after hitting an object underwater during high tide on the Norfolk Broads.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was paged on Friday afternoon to reports of a vessel at St Olaves was taking on water.

The team was tasked to assist the Lowestoft and Gorleston Coastguard teams with the evacuation of the people trapped onboard the vessel.

All persons on board the casualty vessel were safe - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

While in transit to the launch point, it had been reported that the vessel had sunk and that one other private vessel, which had come to their aid, also got into difficulties.

As Hemsby Broads Rescue prepared to launch it was confirmed that all persons on board the casualty vessel were safe and under the supervision of the Coastguard.

But their assistance was still needed to assist the other private vessel.

Upon arrival, the second vessel was also safe and, with assistance from a third vessel, was out of danger.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was then stood down and returned to the station.



