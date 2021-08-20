News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Boatbuilding to return to Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 4:28 PM August 20, 2021   
Karl Hawkins, from Bradwell, is bringing back boatbuilding to Great Yarmouth.

Karl Hawkins, from Bradwell, is bringing back boatbuilding to Great Yarmouth.

A Great Yarmouth man is bringing boatbuilding back to the town.

Karl Hawkins, from Bradwell, started his boatbuilding company, Phantom Marine, three years ago in Lowestoft.

Since March last year, Phantom Marine, which specialises in commercial pot fishing vessels, has "gone from strength to strength".

Mr Hawkins, 41, said: "As restrictions began to ease, I was able to recruit and we have five vessels and are currently working on our sixth."

"As we grew, we realised we needed a bigger premises."

Karl Hawkins has been boatbuilding for most of his life.

Karl Hawkins has been boatbuilding for most of his life.

Mr Hawkins and his team are currently moving from their existing premises on Trinity Road, Lowestoft to Cobholm.

"This is a big upgrade and it ticked all the boxes," Mr Hawkins said.

Mr Hawkins plans to have completed the move and resume operating by the of next week.

"After working for other companies," Mr Hawkins said, "I thought it was time to do something for myself and something for the town."

Karl Hawkins, owner of Phantom Marine, is looking forward to opening hie new premises in Cobholm.

Karl Hawkins, owner of Phantom Marine, is looking forward to opening hie new premises in Cobholm.

