Boatbuilding to return to Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:28 PM August 20, 2021

Karl Hawkins, from Bradwell, is bringing back boatbuilding to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth man is bringing boatbuilding back to the town.

Karl Hawkins, from Bradwell, started his boatbuilding company, Phantom Marine, three years ago in Lowestoft.

Since March last year, Phantom Marine, which specialises in commercial pot fishing vessels, has "gone from strength to strength".

Mr Hawkins, 41, said: "As restrictions began to ease, I was able to recruit and we have five vessels and are currently working on our sixth."

"As we grew, we realised we needed a bigger premises."

Karl Hawkins has been boatbuilding for most of his life. - Credit: James Weeds

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hawkins and his team are currently moving from their existing premises on Trinity Road, Lowestoft to Cobholm.

"This is a big upgrade and it ticked all the boxes," Mr Hawkins said.

Mr Hawkins plans to have completed the move and resume operating by the of next week.

"After working for other companies," Mr Hawkins said, "I thought it was time to do something for myself and something for the town."