Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van
PUBLISHED: 14:44 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 30 June 2020
Archant
Police have cordoned off an area in Great Yarmouth after a man was found dead inside a van.
Officers were called to Fremantle Road in Yarmouth just before 6.20pm yesterday, June 29, following reports that the man’s body had been found inside a van. The fire service and ambulance were also in attendance.
According to Norfolk Constabulary, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
They said: “Chemicals were found at the scene so the area has been cordoned off while it is secured by police.
“It is not believed that these pose a wider risk to the public.”
Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that two crews were present at the scene in an effort to assist police officers, and remained on site until after 11pm last night.
A post-mortem examination will now take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.
