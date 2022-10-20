Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall - Credit: Google/Supplied

A body has been found in the search for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in the Gorleston area.

Police were called shortly after 6.30am today (October 20) after a body was found by a member of the public on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The Coastguard and ambulance service were also in attendance.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Nigel Gravenall, from North Cove, Beccles, have been informed.

He was last seen walking south along Gorleston Beach promenade outside the Marina Bay cafe on the evening of Friday, October 14.

A CCTV appeal was launched on Monday, October 17, which showed him boarding a bus in Gorleston in the Springfield Road area of the town.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.