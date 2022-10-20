News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:16 PM October 20, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM October 20, 2022
A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall

A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall - Credit: Google/Supplied

A body has been found in the search for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen in the Gorleston area.

Police were called shortly after 6.30am today (October 20) after a body was found by a member of the public on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The Coastguard and ambulance service were also in attendance.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Nigel Gravenall, from North Cove, Beccles, have been informed.

He was last seen walking south along Gorleston Beach promenade outside the Marina Bay cafe on the evening of Friday, October 14.

A CCTV appeal was launched on Monday, October 17, which showed him boarding a bus in Gorleston in the Springfield Road area of the town.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News
Beccles News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Haven Holiday Park in Hopton is looking to add more caravans.

Haven bid for 110 holiday homes on seaside golf course

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Road bridge to be installed for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing

Part of busy Yarmouth road to shut for new bridge underpass works

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Ellison Close

Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch

Woman in 70s suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon