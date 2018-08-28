Search

Bomb disposal team called out after object found on beach

PUBLISHED: 09:32 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:39 21 November 2018

A Second World War oxygen tank was found on a beach north of Sea Palling. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The bomb disposal team was called out after a object was found on a beach north of Sea Palling in north Norfolk.

It turned out to be a Second World War oxygen tank.

Pete Revell, coastguard rescue officer with Bacton Coastguard Rescue team, said: “The team was paged at 4.25pm on Tuesday, November 20 to a possible ordnance north of Sea Palling.

“On arrival at the beach it was dark and the team had to locate the object.

“After ten minutes of searching, the object was found, photos were taken and sent to Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) who decided they needed to travel from Colchester to investigate further.

“They taken to the object by the team and it was decided it was not ordnance and could be taken off the beach. The team was stood down at 10pm.

“Since the shout, we have done some investigation and it seems to be a Second World War oxygen tank.”

