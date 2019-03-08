Hand grenade found in woodland picnic area

A bomb disposal team was called to a Norfolk woodland after a member of the public found a hand grenade.

Norfolk police said they were alerted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday May 8 to reports someone had found what they thought was a Second World War mortar bomb in a picnic area in Fritton Woods, also known as Waveney Forest.

Officers attended and contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The army crew arrived on scene at around 5.30pm and detonated the explosive.

An army spokesman said the grenade had been "confirmed and destroyed."

