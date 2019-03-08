Search

Hand grenade found in woodland picnic area

PUBLISHED: 11:44 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 09 May 2019

The bomb squad were called to New Road in Fritton to detonate a Second World War hand grenade found in the woods Picture: Jackie Blyth

The bomb squad were called to New Road in Fritton to detonate a Second World War hand grenade found in the woods Picture: Jackie Blyth

Jackie Blyth

A bomb disposal team was called to a Norfolk woodland after a member of the public found a hand grenade.

The bomb squad was called to Fritton woods after a hand grenade triggered an alert Photo: Nick ButcherThe bomb squad was called to Fritton woods after a hand grenade triggered an alert Photo: Nick Butcher

Norfolk police said they were alerted at around 2.30pm on Wednesday May 8 to reports someone had found what they thought was a Second World War mortar bomb in a picnic area in Fritton Woods, also known as Waveney Forest.

Officers attended and contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The army crew arrived on scene at around 5.30pm and detonated the explosive.

An army spokesman said the grenade had been "confirmed and destroyed."

The bomb squad were called to New Road in Fritton to detonate a Second World War hand grenade found in the woods Picture: Jackie BlythThe bomb squad were called to New Road in Fritton to detonate a Second World War hand grenade found in the woods Picture: Jackie Blyth

