Bonfire sparks tent blaze on beach
PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 May 2019
Archant
A fire crew was called to the dunes at Yarmouth to tackle a tent on fire.
A backpack sprayer was used to put out the flames on a stretch of beach close to South Beach Parade.
The crew was called at 10.42pm on Monday, May 13.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the fire was started accidentally by a neighbouring group who were having a bonfire.
No-one was injured in the incident.
Half an hour earlier crews were called to a large refuse container on fire in the South Beach Parade area which is being treated at arson.
There was also a fire in the open in Lancaster Road, behind the seafront at around 1am on Tuesday, May 14.