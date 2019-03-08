Search

Bonfire sparks tent blaze on beach

PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 May 2019

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were kept busy with a spate of call-outs. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A fire crew was called to the dunes at Yarmouth to tackle a tent on fire.

A backpack sprayer was used to put out the flames on a stretch of beach close to South Beach Parade.

The crew was called at 10.42pm on Monday, May 13.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the fire was started accidentally by a neighbouring group who were having a bonfire.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Half an hour earlier crews were called to a large refuse container on fire in the South Beach Parade area which is being treated at arson.

There was also a fire in the open in Lancaster Road, behind the seafront at around 1am on Tuesday, May 14.

