'Bootiful' turkey donation given to lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 10:33 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 December 2019

The lifeboat crew with the Bernard Matthews turkeys and Andrew Sherwood

Archant

Lifeboatmen in Caister had a 'Bootiful' Christmas after a decades-old tradition was honoured again.

Norfolk turkeys were presented to the crew of the independent Caister Lifeboat - a tradition started more than 30 years ago by the turkey tycoon Bernard Matthews.

A long-standing supporter, who had two lifeboats named after him, Mr Matthews gave tens of thousands of pounds to the charity over many years.

Ahead of the festivities the company's HR director Andrew Sherwood visited the lifeboat station with a turkey crown for every member of the crew.

He said: "We are very pleased to support the Caister lifeboat crew who do fantastic work for the community.

"Caister Lifeboat was very close to Mr Matthews' heart and it is nice to continue his tradition of supporting them."

In other news at the lifeboat station Guy Gibson became coxswain following the retirement of Paul Williams who had held the position since 2004.

