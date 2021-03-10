News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Street-drinking fears over seafront kiosk's bid to sell booze

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 6:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Seafront newsagent's kiosk in Great Yarmouth applying for alcohol licence

A newsagent's kiosk on the corner of Marine Parade and Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is asking for a licence to sell alcohol. - Credit: Google Maps

A seafront newsagent's application to sell alcohol is drawing concerns about street drinking.

The Times Newsagent on the corner of the New Beach Hotel on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is asking for a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 11pm seven days a week.

Drawings submitted in support of the bid show beer and spirits located behind the counter.

However, Tony Wright, a borough councillor whose ward includes the kiosk, has objected saying it could lead to a public nuisance given the proliferation of benches nearby.

He said he could only assume that anything purchased was for "immediate consumption" and did not want to see the kinds of gatherings that occurred around the Wetherspoons pub and St Georges Park at the other end of Regent Road.

Michael Cole of Joyland has also expressed his opposition given the family-focused nature of the area around Britannia Pier.

Both objections were lodged in writing and are included among papers set to be considered by councillors.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
  3. 3 'Unsafe' mural being removed from train station
  1. 4 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
  2. 5 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
  3. 6 Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
  4. 7 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  5. 8 Students isolating after Covid case at Yarmouth academy
  6. 9 'I feel violated' - Burglar 'stood over' woman as she slept in chair
  7. 10 Factory worker died after taking cocktail of drugs, inquest hears

The application will be decided at a virtual meeting of the borough council's licensing committee on Tuesday, March 16, at 9.30am.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus