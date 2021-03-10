Street-drinking fears over seafront kiosk's bid to sell booze

Published: 6:00 PM March 10, 2021

A newsagent's kiosk on the corner of Marine Parade and Regent Road in Great Yarmouth is asking for a licence to sell alcohol. - Credit: Google Maps

A seafront newsagent's application to sell alcohol is drawing concerns about street drinking.

The Times Newsagent on the corner of the New Beach Hotel on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is asking for a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 11pm seven days a week.

Drawings submitted in support of the bid show beer and spirits located behind the counter.

However, Tony Wright, a borough councillor whose ward includes the kiosk, has objected saying it could lead to a public nuisance given the proliferation of benches nearby.

He said he could only assume that anything purchased was for "immediate consumption" and did not want to see the kinds of gatherings that occurred around the Wetherspoons pub and St Georges Park at the other end of Regent Road.

Michael Cole of Joyland has also expressed his opposition given the family-focused nature of the area around Britannia Pier.

Both objections were lodged in writing and are included among papers set to be considered by councillors.

The application will be decided at a virtual meeting of the borough council's licensing committee on Tuesday, March 16, at 9.30am.