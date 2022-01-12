Great Yarmouth residents respond to PM's apology over party

Boris Johnson apologised in the House of Commons for attending a gathering at Downing Street during the first lockdown. - Credit: PA

People from Great Yarmouth have shared their opinions on Boris Johnson's Downing Street garden party apology to MPs and the nation on Wednesday.

The prime minister told the House of Commons that he did attend a gathering in Downing Street in May 2020.

Boris Johnson apologised for attending the event during the first lockdown, and spoke of the "rage" that people in the country felt after reports of parties at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

In Great Yarmouth, Aaron Bowdowne said: "I think it’s a joke. I'd like to say more, but I can't swear.

"He should be made to step down.

"What I find funny is how Boris had a christening for his son and then straight after we go into lockdown.

Aaron Bowdowne said Boris Johnson should be made to step down. - Credit: James Weeds

"During the first lockdown, I couldn't go to work.

"I was not allowed out, or even from one house to another.

"And yet he was allowed to go out and do what he wants.

"None of us were allowed out to see friends or family, let alone party.

"He's acting like a dictator: one rule for them and another rule for us.

"We had to give up everything, but he can do whatever he wants.

"It's not fair on the nation."

Sandy C believes Boris Johnson should step down. - Credit: James Weeds

A woman who wished to be known as Sandy C said: "It's a joke. A total joke.

"People have lost loved ones for this.

"In May 2020 people weren't allowed to visit care homes.

"People could only go out with one other person for an hour a day"

"And yet they're boogying down down in Number 10.

"Boris is a disgusting man and he really should stand down."

Paul Clarke said it is good that the prime minister has apologised. - Credit: James Weeds

Paul Clarke said: "I think it's right Boris apologised.

"The evidence is against him.

"Maybe we can put this to bed and let him run the country as he should be.

"What's happening now has been going on seven or eight months. I think the timing tells you quite a lot.

"If he is guilty I can't see anyone taking over from him. Not from the current regime anyway.

"Rishi isn't suitable.

"I can't see the foreign secretary getting anywhere.

"I think we should stick with him for now and wait until he messes up again.

"But Boris is a higher media profile. He's a safer pair of hands.

"If there was an election tomorrow I'd be 50/50 on who I voted for.

"What the country needs is someone with gravitas.

"The lockdowns didn't affect me much.

"I work for the National Probation Service, so I worked all the way through the first lockdown and didn't take any leave as I couldn't go anywhere.

"It was just me and the wife. We were able to go out for walks and stay active, so it didn't change much for us."

Polly C thinks Boris should "fall on his sword". - Credit: James Weeds

A woman who wished to be known as Polly C said: "I think Boris should fall on his sword.

"I think we should go to the next-in-line.

"And Kier Starmer should replace him.

"It's quite upsetting - our mum passed away a year ago. Fortunately, it wasn't Covid.

"But for her last year, we couldn't properly see her.

"We got her shopping for her, but could only see her outside her house."

"He stood on that rostrum with all that rubbish about being spaced apart and you can't do this or you can't do that.

"He's disgusting.

"He's a lying toerag.

"I'd rather not vote than vote for him."

It comes after an email leaked on Monday showed his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had invited around 100 Downing Street staff to a gathering on May 20, 2020 to “make the most of the lovely weather”.

The staff were invited to "bring your own booze" to the event.

An inquiry into the events at Downing Street has since been launched — headed by high-ranking civil servant Sue Gray.

Downing Street has said that Boris Johnson will accept the “facts” found by Sue Gray in her investigation into the reported parties.