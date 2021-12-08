"He has to resign" - Readers react to Boris Johnson Christmas party claims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson should resign over the No 10 Downing Street Christmas party controversy according to a poll carried out by the Mercury.

At prime minister's question time Mr Johnson denied a Christmas party had taken place and apologised for leaked footage showing 10 Downing Street staff member laughing and joking about the party at a mock press conference.

Mr Johnson told MPs he would ask the Cabinet Secretary to examine the issue.

A poll on the Great Yarmouth Mercury's Twitter page showed 77pc of respondents think Mr Johnson should resign over the issue.

And people also gave their views on our Facebook page on the Christmas party claims.

Most comments on our Facebook page about the alleged Christmas party said that Mr Johnson should resign over the allegations.

Matthew Ceily said: "Yes, we are being lied to. We followed the rules last Christmas, yet Number 10 think its acceptable to make their own rules. It's them and us."

Ronnie Dugdale said: Yes, he is an embarrassment."

Michelle Lofty Berry said: "100 per cent he needs to go and now."

Jack Ellis said: "Yes and everyone who attended that party.... While we were all told to stay indoors, not see our loved ones, without jobs and being fined for grouping up."

Danny Wright said: "He has to resign, along with all other MPs who were at the party. It’s the correct and moral thing to do. They are all laughing at us."

Some comments were the one word reply "No" as to whether Boris Johnson should resign.

Keith Pither said: "No, who else will run the country? They are all the same anyway."

The Mercury also spoke to Paul Southey of Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle, who said if the party allegations were true the PM should step down.

Those working in the hospitality industry had had to work to strict guidelines or face losing their licence during the pandemic he said, adding that the alleged breach came as patio heaters and table service drove up costs.

Any tightening of restrictions would be "hard to take" from the PM if he had lied and broken the rules, Mr Southey.

Mr Johnson told MPs : “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing Number 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

“But I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken, and that is what I have been repeatedly assured."