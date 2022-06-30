Watch: Boy, 7, spars with Tyson Fury during Norfolk visit

Video

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury pictured with Reggie-Lee Eaton at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Lee Eaton

A seven-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a boxing superstar has become an online hit after going toe-to-toe with world champion Tyson Fury.

Reggie-Lee Eaton was with his dad, Lee Eaton, when they visited Fury during a meet and greet at the Ocean Room in Gorleston on Saturday, June 25.

Mr Eaton, who is a boxing promoter and manager, travelled from his home in Ipswich to catch up with the boxer.

But he did not know that his boxing-mad son would get the chance to spar with man himself.

Mr Eaton, 34, said: “I know Tyson through my work and the organisers of the event, Gold Star Promotions, are good friends of mine.

“I knew the event was happening so I travelled down with my little boy, because he had never met Tyson.

“He was excited because it’s the only boxer he really knows.

“We were chilling out the back with Tyson and Reg kept punching things. Then Tyson just put his hands up.”

In the video, the seven-year-old then throws his punches towards Fury, who is moving his hands around like pads.

Fury then gives Reggie-Lee a pat on the head.

In the background, Fury’s son, Prince, can also be seen.

Mr Eaton said it was a proud moment as he watched his son with the biggest name in boxing.

“I work with people like this all of the time” he said. “But it’s good for the little man to get some recognition.

“I said to him, ‘you won’t realise how big that is until you are older. You have just lived every little boy’s dream’.

Tyson Fury pictured with Lee Eaton (left) and his son Reggie-Lee Eaton (middle) at a meet and greet in Gorleston. - Credit: Lee Eaton

“He is the best fighter in the world right now. But Tyson is just a normal person. He is so down to earth and such a nice fella.”

The video of Reggie-Lee, who trains at Mamba Martial Arts in Ipswich, has since been posted on the iFL TV Boxing TikTok page, which has had nearly 700,000 views.

Fury also spent a night at The Cliff Hotel in the town following the event.

The hotel's operations manager, Glen Walker said: "He was a great guest, he's very friendly and was always happy to have pictures with the other guests.

"We loved having him."