Bradwell 10-year-old heading to karate championship in Italy

Kashia Wadhams is heading to Florence in November to compete in the karate European Championships. - Credit: Submitted

A 10-year-old girl will be heading from her Norfolk home to Italy to compete in the European Karate Championships.

First donning the gi at the age of three, Kashia Wadhams earned her black belt at the Phoenix Karate School by the time she was eight.

Now, Kashia, from Bradwelll, near Gorleston, will be heading to Florence in November to represent the school and the country in the World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) European Championships.

Even at the age of 10, Kashia Wadhams is already a decorated karate champion. - Credit: Submitted

Kashia's father, David Wadhams, said he was "super excited" for his daughter.

"She's one of a very small handful of children who got their black belt before the age of eight," Mr Wadhams said.

"And to be seeing her take this trip is just phenomenal."

Mr Wadhams said Kashia followed in the footsteps of her 14-year-old brother, Oliver, who is also part of the national squad.

"She took to it like a duck to water," Mr Wadhams said.

"Oliver got his black belt when he was 10, but Kashia beat him when she got it at eight."

However, Mr Wadhams said the siblings were "nothing but supportive" of each other.

Oliver Wadhams, Kashia's 14-year-old brother, is also part of the national squad. - Credit: Submitted

"They train together and help each other out a lot," Mr Wadhams added.

"We support the kids and from a young age, we wanted to get both of them interested in sport for the discipline and the social skills, as well as the physical activity."

Mr Wadhams said Phoenix Karate School had been brilliant for helping his children.

"It's more than just becoming a martial artist. It's about getting the kids out and about and socialising with others," he added.

Ten-year-old Kashia Wadhams in action. - Credit: Submitted

In total, twelve students from Phoenix Karate Schools will be making their way to Italy for the European Championships in November.

For the trip to Italy, Kashia is being sponsored by Dan Morgan Financial Associates.

Realising how dedicated Kashia was to karate, Dan Morgan will be helping her with travel and accommodation costs while she is in Florence.

"Support is really needed to help children reach their true potential," Mr Morgan said.

"And I just really wanted to give back and endorse Kashia. She's a talented individual and I know she will be amazing."

Kashia will also be heading to Dundee next June where she will compete in the World Championships.

For more information on Phoenix Karate Schools, visit www.phoenixkarateschools.com.