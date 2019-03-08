Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy's Army
PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 23 April 2019
Sam Lawson
A regional construction company has donated £1,000 to send a three-year-old Bradwell girl to the USA for cancer treatment.
Anna Poppy's Army was selected to receive the donation as part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme.
Anna Poppy Lawson has medulloblastoma, a form of childhood cancer which doctors initially thought would be curable .
The NHS has told her family it can offer only radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with a 20pc chance of success.
So far the charity has raised almost £50,000 to send Anna Poppy to San Francisco for a potential treatment trial.
Ben Lawson, Anna's father, said: “My wife and I would like to make a heartfelt thank you to Persimmon Homes for making an extremely generous donation to Anna's fund.”
Anyone who would like to donate can visit the Anna Poppy's Army justgiving page.