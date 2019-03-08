Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy's Army

PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 23 April 2019

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Sam Lawson

A regional construction company has donated £1,000 to send a three-year-old Bradwell girl to the USA for cancer treatment.

The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: Ben Lawson.The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: Ben Lawson.

Anna Poppy's Army was selected to receive the donation as part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme.

Anna Poppy Lawson has medulloblastoma, a form of childhood cancer which doctors initially thought would be curable .

The NHS has told her family it can offer only radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with a 20pc chance of success.

So far the charity has raised almost £50,000 to send Anna Poppy to San Francisco for a potential treatment trial.

Ben Lawson, Anna's father, said: “My wife and I would like to make a heartfelt thank you to Persimmon Homes for making an extremely generous donation to Anna's fund.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the Anna Poppy's Army justgiving page.

Most Read

Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Easter fair to bring family fun to town

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Easter fair to bring family fun to town

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy’s Army

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Emergency services called to collision in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services were called to a collision in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Vote now in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography

Norfolk football club appeals for help after vandals smash goalposts

Vandals smashed goalposts at a five-a-side pitch in Gorleston and Shrublands FC hopes to get funding from local businesses to buy a new set. Picture: Shrublands FC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists