Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy's Army

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson Sam Lawson

A regional construction company has donated £1,000 to send a three-year-old Bradwell girl to the USA for cancer treatment.

The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: Ben Lawson. The three-year-old Bradwell girl Anna-Poppy Lawson will finish her last session of radiotherapy next Wednesday (April 3) before taking a six-week break from treatment for cancer. Picture: Ben Lawson.

Anna Poppy's Army was selected to receive the donation as part of the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme.

Anna Poppy Lawson has medulloblastoma, a form of childhood cancer which doctors initially thought would be curable .

The NHS has told her family it can offer only radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with a 20pc chance of success.

So far the charity has raised almost £50,000 to send Anna Poppy to San Francisco for a potential treatment trial.

Ben Lawson, Anna's father, said: “My wife and I would like to make a heartfelt thank you to Persimmon Homes for making an extremely generous donation to Anna's fund.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the Anna Poppy's Army justgiving page.