Popular gym to close for refurbishment

Published: 10:33 AM August 19, 2021

A popular gym near Great Yarmouth will be closed next week for refurbishment. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A popular gym near Gorleston will temporarily close for refurbishment at the end of August.

Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell will be receiving new equipment to better serve its customers.

However, the gym will be closed for refitting from midday on Monday, August 23 until midday on Thursday, August 26.

A spokesperson for Phoenix Pool and Gym said: "We are excited to announce through Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Pulse Fitness, that Phoenix Pool and Gym will be receiving an equipment refresh at the end of August.

"The refresh will see a range of gym equipment updated and will be a boost for our members in achieving their health and fitness goals.

"Approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the equipment will be supplied by the global leader in cutting-edge leisure solutions, the Pulse Group, who will install the new equipment from Monday, August 23."

The swimming pool will operate as normal throughout the refurbishment.