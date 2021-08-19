News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Popular gym to close for refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:33 AM August 19, 2021   
Gyms can reopen from April 12, but must be used individually or within your household group.

A popular gym near Great Yarmouth will be closed next week for refurbishment. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A popular gym near Gorleston will temporarily close for refurbishment at the end of August.

Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell will be receiving new equipment to better serve its customers.

However, the gym will be closed for refitting from midday on Monday, August 23 until midday on Thursday, August 26.

A spokesperson for Phoenix Pool and Gym said: "We are excited to announce through Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Pulse Fitness, that Phoenix Pool and Gym will be receiving an equipment refresh at the end of August.

"The refresh will see a range of gym equipment updated and will be a boost for our members in achieving their health and fitness goals.

You may also want to watch:

"Approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the equipment will be supplied by the global leader in cutting-edge leisure solutions, the Pulse Group, who will install the new equipment from Monday, August 23."

The swimming pool will operate as normal throughout the refurbishment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
  2. 2 Yarmouth street art photography display attacked
  3. 3 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
  1. 4 Care home where 18 died due to Covid is hailed by CQC
  2. 5 Have your say on Gorleston seafront's future
  3. 6 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
  4. 7 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
  5. 8 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
  6. 9 Kessingland husband 'desperate for answers' after wife's sudden death
  7. 10 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

Norfolk Live

Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Shop Local campaign. Music Lovers, Gorleston High street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Takeaway selling hot chicken could open on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon