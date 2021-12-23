Thumbs at the ready for charity Overwatch gaming marathon

Sophia Scales and her father Mark will be playing Overwatch for 12 hours in aid of Centre 81 - Credit: Emma Scales

A video game-loving 11-year-old girl and her father will be plugging themselves into a fantasy world of heroes and quests for 12 straight hours to raise money for a Great Yarmouth charity.

Sophia Scales and father Mark, 42, will be embarking on a 12-hour video gaming marathon on December 29 as they play Overwatch in aid of Centre 81.

Their fantasy quest was launched after they were out one day and spotted a Centre 81 minibus.

The fundraiser was inspired by spotting the Centre 81 bus. A flashback to Cathie and Bill Pike from Bradwell using the Centre 81 bus service, with driver Mark Weavers - Credit: TMS Media

Mr Scales, a consultant at a design company, explained about the work the charity did for disabled people and their families and Sophia immediately wanted to support it.

They have set up a JustGiving fundraising page and will embark on their marathon challenge on Overwatch at 9am on December 29.

They have set themselves a fundraising target of £300.

Overwatch is Sophia's favourite game and sees teams of heroes, each with unique abilities, carry out quests.

Mum Emma will be on hand to provide regular refreshments and their attempt will be streamed live on Twitch under the gamer name TheToastMuncher.

Sophia said: “It is great that I can play my favourite game and raise money for charity.

"As I have got older it is important to think of others at Christmas and not just yourself. If we could all do a little something for others the world would be a better place”.

Centre 81 operates a skills and activities centre for people with a disability and a community transport service for those who are unable to access traditional public transport.

“I’m immensely grateful,” said Diana Staines, Centre 81’s chief executive.

“This is a very kind and thoughtful thing for Sophia and her family to do for Centre 81 over Christmas and I can assure them that every penny raised will be well used.

"They are clearly a very caring family and are very much fundraising heroes.”

Centre 81 is planning to move next summer from its current site in Tar Works Road to more spacious accommodation at Yare House in Morton Peto Road, which is currently being transformed into a state-of-the-art facility for disabled people.

Sophia’s JustGiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thescalesfamily