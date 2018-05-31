Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A major housing development could move into its next phase as an application comes before planners.

Persimmon Homes already has full planning permission for 150 houses and outline planning permission to build 850 houses, a school, shops and business space.

The 48.2ha site is known as Wheatcroft Farm and is on Beccles Road south of Bradwell.

The company is now seeking approval for reserved matters including access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 125 houses, which is phase four of the development.

The estate will be built on land being unlocked by Norfolk County Council's link road joining the A12 at Beacon Park in Gorleston to the A143 near Bradwell.

More in-depth planning applications will be needed before any of the later phases can be built.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in May 2014.

At the time it was said the neighbourhood would not only go a long way to solving the housing need of the borough but would create much-needed jobs, potentially up to 1,800.