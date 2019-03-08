Video

'It is like the Sahara Desert here' - Dust cloud from building site envelopes village homes

The Persimmon Homes building site in Bradwell which is generating too much dust according to people living nearby Picture: Submitted submitted

Householders living near a building site say they are having to keep doors and windows closed because of a "massive" dust cloud rolling over their homes.

Residents in Caraway Drive and Foxglove Drive are complaining about high levels of dust being generated by a nearby Persimmon Homes development

People in Bradwell say the problem is caused by Persimmon Homes who are working on phase three of major house-building project.

Carl Annison, whose council ward includes the area, said the amount of dust posed a health hazard as well as being a general nuisance.

For Michelle Nekrews, 48, of Caraway Drive, it means keeping all the doors and windows shut and putting up with a bright orange film of grit covering her home inside and out.

"It is like the Sahara Desert here in the evenings," she said.

"At the moment we are all having to keep our windows shut in the summer when we all want to be in the garden.

Householders in Bradwell say dust problems caused by a Persimmon Homes building site are spoiling the summer for them

"The other night we had a rain storm and it felt as if everywhere went a bit dark and then we felt the dust on our faces and in our eyes.

"It blew absolutely everywhere.

"It gets indoors when the windows are closed. My car is caked in orange dust, it is on the window sills and you cannot put washing on the line."

Lisa Matthews, 48, who lives in the same street, said keeping all the windows and doors shut permanently was not an option.

Picture: Michelle Nekrews

"I had a long day at work and as soon as I got out of the car I could feel it straight away.

"I just did not know where to start. We have just decorated my son's bedroom and his white sheet is full of orange grit."

She added her six-year-old daughter had developed a persistent cough since the work started three weeks ago.

Both women said they had complained to Persimmon.

However, Mr Annison, who has worked in the construction industry, said more measures could be taken.

He said all three ward councillors including Sue Hacon and Katy Stenhouse had received complaints.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to neighbouring residents due to dust created by the recent high temperatures and strong winds.

"We are regularly dampening down the roads and have instructed all plant operatives to travel at lower speeds to attempt to control the dust.

"An industrial road sweep will be used as required and additional plant and equipment will be on site to assist with extra dampening down.

"If anyone has further concerns, please feel free to contact us via the on-site office."