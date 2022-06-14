Katie aims to muscle in on powerlifting world glory

A powerlifter is hoping to harness her muscle power to clinch two world titles against top international competition.

Katie Cornish, from Bradwell, is competing at her first powerlifting world championships in September in Manchester.

The mother-of-two clinched her slot at the championships after competing in the British Powerlifting Union qualifiers.

Katie Cornish lifted 132kg in the deadlift to qualify for the world championships - Credit: Shotslikesumo

Mrs Cornish, 40 and who trains at Mammoth Power Gym in Lowestoft, reached the world finals by bench pressing 72.5kg and deadlifting 132kg.

Both were personal bests.

She will be competing in the bench press and deadlift in the under 75kg masters weight section and it will be the first time she has represented her country.

Mrs Cornish goes to the gym three or four times as week and the powerlifting coach and sports therapist is now relishing the chance to shine on the international stage at the Pendulum Hotel at Manchester's AWPC World Championships.

She also hopes she will inspire the 10 female powerlifters she coaches and trains at Mammoth Power Gym.

She said: "It attracts countries like India, Iran, Finland, France, Germany and Portugal and America and Canada.

Powerlifter Katie Cornish is heading to the world championships at Manchester - Credit: Shotslikesumo

"Obviously I would love to get gold. I will be up against any female who is 40 to 45 in my weigh class.

"I would like to obviously get something.

"I feel I am setting an example to my team and be a role model to other females who are a bit more maturer and want to get into powerlifting.

"I am not 20 anymore, far from it and I may inspire others. Also I like doing it because I like being strong."

Katie Cornish is a top powerlifter - Credit: Shotslikesumo

Mrs Cornish said her appearance at the world championships was also a tribute to Daniel Willgoss, who had inspired her to get into powerlifting at Mammoth Power Gym.

Mr Willgoss had run the gym.

Daniel Willgoss. - Credit: Willgoss family

He died at his home in Cambrian Crescent, Oulton, on June 17, 2018.

Mrs Cornish said: "Danny was the one who got me into this."

Mrs Cornish, who went to Oriel High School in Gorleston, is married to Steve and has two children, Harry, 20 and Katelyn, 15.