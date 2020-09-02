Search

Road closed for three weeks for scheduled maintenance works

PUBLISHED: 15:28 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 02 September 2020

Long Lane will be closed for 3 weeks between the Beccles Road and Selwyn Road junctions to allow for maintenance work. Photo: Google

Road closures will come into force for three weeks in a coastal village as Norfolk County Council carries out £80,000 worth of maintenance work.

The work will begin on or shortly after Monday, September 14 to carry out essential drainage maintenance works on Long Lane in Bradwell.

It is expected to take up to three weeks - subject to weather conditions - and will involve the connection of new gullies to the existing drainage system running underneath the road.

Gully pots between the junctions of Beccles Road and Selwyn Road will be replaced, as well as those on Chestnut Avenue, near its junction with Crab Lane.

The cost of the works is approximately £80,000.

A county council spokesman said: “The road will be closed between the junctions of Beccles Road and Selwyn Road, as trenches need to be dug in the road to connect the new gullies to the existing system.

“Access to properties will be maintained and a diversion route will be signed.”

