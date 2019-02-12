Search

Woman scared of heights to climb Mount Snowdon for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:15 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 12 February 2019

Karen Ellis, 40, from Bradwell will embark on the toughest physical challenge of her life when she attempts to climb Mount Snowdon in June. Picture: Karen Ellis

A woman who is scared of heights, will embark on the toughest physical challenge of her life as she attempts to conquer Mount Snowdon in aid of charity.

Mrs Ellis' dad, Paul, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last October. Pictured, Paul alongside his wife Elaine. Picture: Karen EllisMrs Ellis' dad, Paul, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last October. Pictured, Paul alongside his wife Elaine. Picture: Karen Ellis

Karen Ellis, 40, from Bradwell, who rarely does physical exercise, has set herself the goal as she attempts to raise money for those who suffer with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Her dad, Paul, 64, was diagnosed with the condition last October and was told he had just four years to live.

The news came just a year after he was given the all clear having suffered with thyroid cancer since 2016.

Inspired by her dad’s fighting spirit, Mrs Ellis is determined to overcome her fear of heights when she climbs the highest mountain in Wales and England on June 7.

“I knew I wanted to set myself some kind of challenge to help support people suffering with MND,” Mrs Ellis said.

“I gave running a go but that did not work out.

“My partner has climbed both Mount Snowdon and Mount Kilimanjaro so I thought to myself why not give it a go.

“It will definitely be the toughest physical challenge of my life but that is what will make it such an achievement if I do it.”

The Bradwell woman has set-up a JustGiving page, with all proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The charity is focused on improving access to care and campaigning for people living with or affected by MND.

Mrs Ellis has described the devastating impact the neurological condition has had on her father.

She said: “He has always been a physically strong man, so to see him struggle like he does now is very difficult.

“He finds it difficult to walk without a walking stick and he has lost a lot of strength in his arms.

“He loves going out and being active be he just cannot do that anymore.”

The 40-year-old will prepare for her hike by walking up and down the Gorleston cliffs two to three times a week.

Her fundraising page, which has only been live since last Thursday, has already received £620 worth of donations.

“It has been lovely to see everyone’s generosity,” she said.

“I think people know I am really taking myself out of my comfort zone and realise how difficult of a challenge it will be.”

