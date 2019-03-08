Search

No likey, no lighty! Bradwell woman stars on Take Me Out

PUBLISHED: 15:46 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 05 November 2019

Cally, 21, from Bradwell, who is starring on ITV's Take Me Out. Picture: ITV picture desk

Finding the courage to return to the dating scene after coming out of a long-term relationship is something many people struggle with.

The 21-year-old has her own hairdressing company. Picture: CallyThe 21-year-old has her own hairdressing company. Picture: Cally

But, when 21-year-old Cally was approached by ITV producers about auditioning for the dating show Take Me Out, she didn't have to think twice about taking them up on their offer.

Although she had only split up with her boyfriend of three years a couple of months before she was contacted, she was happy to receive the offer.

Cally, from Bradwell, who did not want her surnamed used, said: "I've been approached to go on various TV shows in the past but the timing just wasn't right."

"I knew Take Me Out was a really light-hearted programme and would be a lot of fun.

"My audition went really well and I was lucky enough to get chosen to appear on it from the first episode which was really exciting."

The latest series of the show, now in its eleventh season, got under way on Saturday, October 26.

The show involves a single man trying to impress a panel of 30 single women who are stood with lighted podiums.

They keep their light on if they want the man to take them on a date or turn them off if they're not Mr Right.

In the first two episodes, which have already been aired, Cally turned her light off for every man, something presenter Paddy McGuinness quickly pulled her up on.

When asked why she had turned her light off to farmer Berty, she questioned why he wasn't wearing any socks.

Although Cally proved tough to impress in the first couple of episodes, Modestas, a professional cage fighter from Watford, instantly took a liking to her.

After he matched up with another contestant it was revealed Cally was his 'love at first light' - the woman he would have taken on a date had he got to choose from the start.

Cally, said: "I didn't go onto the show to find my future husband so I was quite picky to begin with.

"Filming was a lot of fun though and all the girls were really nice."

The 21-year-old, who runs a hairdressing business, will appear on the third episode of the show on Saturday where she will hope to earn herself a date to the 'Isle of Fernando's'.

-You can watch Take Me Out at 7pm on ITV 1

